Taking Action Together

Housing Watch: Townhomes growing in popularity throughout the Valley

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Housing Watch: Townhomes growing in popularity throughout the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A neighborhood quickly taking shape at Copper and Willow in northeast Fresno, the Brambles, had both houses and two-story townhomes being built for families.

Lennar Division President Mike Miller said the price of building materials, land and fees continued to impact housing prices.

Miller explained, "Everything has gone up so much that the only way you can get the price down anymore is you got to go smaller in the home site size, and so the market is ripe for the town home-type products so that way, you can get more density."

The two-bedroom townhomes could fit into a smaller footprint at just under 1,200 square feet.

They were also going up in the area of Peach near Herndon in Clovis and prices started at $341,000.

Miller said, "Price is a factor and that's one of the major reasons why we rolled out with the townhome, is trying to get the price down and make it more affordable."

The homes have been popular among buyers even though the model homes weren't even finished yet.

Miller said, "I was pleasantly surprised. There was high demand and we sold out of our initial release in a matter of days."

Both sites still had some townhomes available.

Miller added Lennar was currently building 27 new communities in the Valley, from Bakersfield to Merced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnotaking action togetherhousing market
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Trees planted near Poverello House as part of Beautify Fresno
Fresno horror-themed mini-golf course hopes to make up pandemic losses
Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News