abc30 community

Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend

The Fresno County Marine Corps League and ABC30 are teaming up for the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend! (KFSN)

Share the joy of the holidays with a child in need!

The Fresno County Marine Corps League and ABC30 are teaming up for the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend: Friday, December 3 - Sunday, December 5.

Volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys, cash, or checks at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno near the roundabout 24 hours a day starting Friday at 5:00 am through Sunday at 5:00 pm.

Fresno County Toys for Tots has a goal of collecting 53,000 toys for children in need before Christmas.

You can also learn more and donate online!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno northwestfresnoabc30 communitytoys for totstoy drivechristmasdonations
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Fiesta Navideña
SPONSORED: Children First: Amazing Educators
Hiring Our Heroes: Career Fair Town Hall
Pint for a Pint Blood Drive
TOP STORIES
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by Merced police officers
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
Commercial building in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire
Man found guilty for killing of 17-year-old Fresno boy in 2018
Organized thieves hit high-end CA stores amid trend
Fresno County health leaders share tips for the holiday season
Show More
Changes could be coming to Clovis Unified's dress code next year
Fresno Fire Department sees more homeless-related fires this year
Man treated for burns after mobile home fire in Farmersville
Motorcyclist dies following northeast Fresno crash
Fresno family dazzles neighborhood with holiday light display
More TOP STORIES News