Share the joy of the holidays with a child in need!The Fresno County Marine Corps League and ABC30 are teaming up for the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend: Friday, December 3 - Sunday, December 5.Volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys, cash, or checks at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno near the roundabout 24 hours a day starting Friday at 5:00 am through Sunday at 5:00 pm.Fresno County Toys for Tots has a goal of collecting 53,000 toys for children in need before Christmas.You can also learn more and donate online