Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend

The Fresno County Marine Corps League and ABC30 are teaming up for the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend! (KFSN)

Share the joy of the holidays with a child in need!

The Fresno County Marine Corps League and ABC30 are teaming up for the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend: Friday, December 4 - Sunday, December 6.

Volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys, cash, or checks at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno near the roundabout 24 hours a day starting Friday at 5:00 am through Sunday at 5:00 pm.

Fresno Madera County Toys for Tots will practice social distancing and wear masks as donors drive through the collection site.

You can also donate without ever leaving your home by making a donation online!
