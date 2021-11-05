Fresno/Madera Toys For Tots in need of warehouse to store presents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Once word spreads that Toys For Tots is in need of donations, Valley families are always quick to respond.After the boxes are full, they're taken to a large warehouse, where toys can be sorted and then handed out.Right now, Toys for Tots needs a large space where it can store those toys."For some reason this year, everybody in the past hasn't had any vacancies, so we're having a hard time with that," says Toys for Tots Coordinator Jessica Montano.Toys For Tots boxes will soon be delivered to businesses willing to accept donations.Hedrick's Chevrolet in Clovis serves as both a drop-off point and distribution center for the toys.Montano has been busy looking for a space big enough to stockpile toys for local kids in need."About 5-10,000 square feet is perfect and preferably a loading dock but that's not required," she said.Because the effort includes both Fresno and Madera counties, Toys For Tots needs to collect 53,000 toys.Montano hopes a local business can donate warehouse space.If nothing is available, Toys For Tots will end up renting a suitable spot."If it comes down to it, we'll pay for what we have to pay for," Montano said. "But really, that comes out of buying toys for kids and we definitely don't want to do that."Montano has already placed her first order for toys but can't accept it until a warehouse is reserved.Instead of dropping off toys last year, many people donated money because of the pandemic.As part of its continued support, Disney donated $500,000 to the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.On Saturday, The 21st annual Toys for Tots car show will be held.Hot wheels will roll through River Park from 10 am to 3 pm.Families can enjoy cars, coffee, food and live music.The entry fee is a $15 donation to Toys for Tots.