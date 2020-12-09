Parents scramble to find most-wished-for holiday gifts amid possible toy shortage

Santa Claus is under even more pressure this Christmas because it's 2020, and experts are warning of a toy shortage.Shopping experts say you can't find PlayStation or Xboxes anywhere right now."There is a shortage and we are having a little bit of trouble getting the things that we want to get. But there's always something to find," said Lily Kipper, manager of Kip's Toyland in Los Angeles."Frozen" and "Star Wars" toys are flying off store shelves. And roller skates have made such a huge comeback, they too might be hard to find."It's really in your best interest, if you see a deal or if you see a toy that is on the list, you better pick it up right away," said Sara Skirboll, shopping expert at retailmenot.com.It's part of the reason Kip's Toyland is seeing a big uptick in sales of the nostalgic toys. Puzzles, board games, Legos, even Rubik's cubes are in high demand.And ordering early is key too. The Port of Los Angeles is experiencing some delays."Today we have about 20 vessels in port which is a little bit higher than normal and 11 ships that are just outside waiting to enter," said Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.Most holiday cargo ships in to the port from Asia. This year, Americans are spending less money on travel, dining out, sporting events and shows -- and spending more online.Port workers are having to work overtime to empty cargo and get it out for delivery."Coming off the holiday, we expected this. And all hands are on deck to make sure that we chip away very quickly at those vessels," said Seroka.Kipper is a third generation manager of the 75-year-old toy store, and hopes you spend a little less online and a little more in your local neighborhood stores."There's no blueprint for this pandemic," said Kipper. "We just have to take it a day at a time. And as my grandpa always said, this too shall pass."