Arts & Entertainment

Singer Traci Braxton, reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton, dies at 50

Singer Traci Braxton is seen in a 2019 photo. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Singer Traci Braxton, who appeared on the reality series "Braxton Family Values" with her sisters, including Grammy-winner Toni, died Saturday at 50, her family and the show's network said.

A cause of death has not been released.

"She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," Toni Braxton posted on Instagram. "We will miss her dearly."

She added, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake."

"Braxton Family Values" began in 2011 on WE tv. Traci Braxton also appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp" with her husband, Kevin Surratt.

Traci Braxton released an album in 2014, "Crash & Burn," and had a hit single, "Last Call."

She also had a radio show and acted on stage and in movies.

"Traci Braxton has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family. Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time. Her light and spirit live on," WE tv said on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusic newsobituaryreality television
TOP STORIES
Train crashes into SUV abandoned by 3 men trying to flee Fresno police
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Child's body found in Merced home, police say
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Less toilet paper? Items may continue to shrink in size, quantity
Alec Baldwin seeks arbitration to avoid liability in 'Rust' shooting
Ukrainians fleeing war 'can't leave' pets behind: PHOTOS
Show More
2 being treated for potential fentanyl overdose on Caruthers HS campus
Viral video from Fresno store could lead to criminal consequences
Pedestrian hit and killed by Amtrak train in NW Fresno
Merced police searching for missing 8-year-old girl
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
More TOP STORIES News