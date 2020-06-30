jobs

FedEx hiring 800 new employees for warehouse in Tracy

FedEx Ground is hiring 800 new employees for their warehouse in Tracy, the company announced.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- FedEx Ground is hiring 800 new employees for their warehouse in Tracy, the company announced.

The delivery company is looking for package handlers to help meet the "critical demand" within their warehouse, which is located just west of Modesto.

Those who are interested in applying must be 18 or older. You can apply here.

The company said it had implemented safety measures amid continuing coronavirus concerns.
