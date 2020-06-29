Coronavirus

Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD -- A woman is telling her side of the story after going on a tirade for being asked to wear a face mask in a Trader Joe's store in North Hollywood.

She says the angry encounter started in response to a customer who harassed her because she wasn't wearing a mask.

"Right away he started using obscenities at me, saying 'f you,'" she says.

VIDEO: Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's in LA
EMBED More News Videos

A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in North Hollywood.



The woman, who asked ABC7 not to use her name, says she called a Trader Joe's store in Toluca Lake and was given permission by the manager to come in and shop without a facial covering. But she claims she mistakenly went to North Hollywood where another manager told her she would make an exception allowing her to buy groceries without a mask on that day only.

The confrontation happened when she started shopping.

"I did what any normal human being, a woman, would do if she was being harassed by a man, not knowing if he's a crazy man, so I started yelling in self defense," she says.

The woman says she does not regret what she said during the encounter.

"Unlike whatever lies they are putting out there, I had no political agenda. I had nothing. They might use whatever else I said later in my anger, it doesn't matter. What happened to me should not be happening to anyone else," she says.

The woman declined to give any details about her medical condition.

ABC7 reached out to Trader Joe's about this story and is waiting for a response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirustrader joe'scaught on cameracovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
The NHL's coronavirus pause: Latest on return plans, draft lottery, CBA negotiations and playoff rosters
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say
Central California coronavirus cases
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 10%
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
Show More
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Home in central Fresno severely damaged after fire, no injuries reported
Suspected drunk driver hit and kills woman near Centerville
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence
More TOP STORIES News