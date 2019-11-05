crash

Traffic at stand-still after 6-vehicle crash on Hwy 180 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is at a stand-still on westbound Highway 180 in Fresno after a crash involving six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened near Abby Street at around 8:30 p.m.

CHP says only the fast lane is open at this time. Witnesses tell Action News traffic is backed up to Highway 41.

It is unclear if there are any injuries. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

