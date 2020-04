FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP says that parts of Highway 140 will be closed on Sunday due to weather conditions.CHP Mariposa says Highway 140 from Bear Creek to El Portal will re-open at 10 p.m. Sunday if conditions allow it.The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says it will be closed from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge.Yosemite National Parks says it will close west of Yosemite from Cedar Lodge to Yosemite Bug.The forecast predicts there will be heavy rain and debris flow in the area.