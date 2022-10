Traffic collision closes northbound Highway 41 at McKinley

Northbound Highway 41 at McKinley is fully closed due to a vehicle collision. Traffic is being diverted off at McKinley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Northbound Highway 41 is fully closed due to a vehicle collision.

Traffic is being diverted off at Mckinley Avenue.

CHP is recommending commuters should find an alternate route and expect delays.

Traffic is jammed on Northbound 41 and the backup is spilling onto nearby Highway 180 and 168. Southbound 41 is also experiencing heavy slowing in the area.

At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening.