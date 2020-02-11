traffic

2 crashes cause traffic back-up on Highway 99 in Madera

Two separate collisions have caused traffic congestion on Highway 99 in Madera, Caltrans officials say.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two separate collisions have caused traffic congestion on Highway 99 in Madera, Caltrans officials say.

A crash involving two cars has one lane at Almond Avenue blocked. A second two-car crash at Madera Avenue is also causing a major slow down.



Caltrans said traffic is backed up for about two and a half miles.

Almond Avenue is blocked, and the estimated time of reopening has not been released.

Track the traffic here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmaderatraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
NB lanes of I-5 in Kings County closed after big rig crash
Hwy 49 near Oakhurst closed after logging truck overturns
COVID-19: CHP sees huge increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Highway 140 shut down from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News