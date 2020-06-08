Traffic

Caltrans warns drivers to avoid Hwy 99 between Selma and Kingsburg due to several fires burning

Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 between Selma and Kingsburg due to several fires along the roadway.

Caltrans says the fires are burning between Selma and Kingsburg.


The agency is advising drivers to avoid the area if they can help it.

Video taken by Action News shows smoke rising from charred swaths of grassy land next to the highway, and several firefighters working to contain the flames.
