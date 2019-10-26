fatal crash

Traffic shut down in part of northeast Fresno after fatal motorcycle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a vehicle in northeast Fresno on Saturday afternoon.

The rider was traveling northbound on North Friant Avenue when police say he may have run a red light at the intersection on Shepherd Avenue, crashing into another vehicle.

Officials say the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Officers say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Traffic in the area will be shut down for at least two hours. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Audubon Drive, and westbound traffic is diverted at Perrin Avenue. Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area.
