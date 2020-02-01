Traffic stop in Mariposa County turns into drug bust and vehicle pursuit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit and drug bust for Mariposa County Sheriffs.

Deputies say they pulled over a black Honda Civic Wednesday night near the Highway 49 and 140 junction.

They made the traffic stop because the Honda's rear lights weren't working.

But before they contacted the two men in the car, deputies saw one of them throw a ball of meth out the window.

That's when the Honda took off on the 140 and made a sharp turn onto Slaughterhouse Road.

Sheriffs eventually caught up to the suspect's vehicle and made an arrest.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Murray of Fresno and 64-year-old Ricky Gonzalez of Merced were charged with felony drug possession and evasion.
