Madera County Sheriff's Office hands out money to spread holiday cheer

This year, the Madera County Sheriff's Office plans on handing out a total of $5,900.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Attention drivers, getting pulled over this time of year may not be the typical traffic stop we hear of.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is still looking for those with minor infractions.

This time, you will be let off with a warning and a little something extra to help people feel the Christmas spirit.

Enjoy this tale of Christmas cheer:

'Twas the week before Christmas, and when you're driving about, do know that the Madera County Sheriff's will be on the lookout.

"Oh no, what did I do? What's going on? I was trying to be so," explained Anjanette Baskin, a driver who was pulled over.

Whether you've been naughty or nice, today getting pulled over may have you thinking twice.

"When they deal with law enforcement, that's the typical interaction, right? It's on the worst days of their lives, and so to be able to come out here and just totally flip that around is just an amazing opportunity," said Sheriff Tyson J. Pogue with Madera County Sheriff's Office.

A tradition started by the employees of Agriland Farming, all to promote good relationships and to show that deputies can be charming.

Ms. Baskin is a teacher with Madera Unified and was pulled over for expired registration, something that had slipped her mind. She was given a fair warning as long as she promised to fix it in time.

Instead of a ticket, she did get a fright, but in the end, was treated to a sweet delight.

"A nice card...with a hundred dollars in it," explained Baskin.

"A lot of times people will break down, well see them cry, and when you do this, I can tell you from personal experience dealing with the woman we just dealt with, I mean it chokes you up a little bit," said Sheriff Pogue.

For both drivers and deputies alike, feelings of fear would soon turn to cheer.

"I thought I was going to get a ticket," said Arianna Dura, a Madera resident.

This year, the Madera County Sheriff's Office plans on handing out a total of $5,900, which is 59 $100 dollar bills.

