California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that has left one person dead.It happened at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 33, west of Shaw Avenue between Mendota and Firebaugh.Officials say two cotton modules were on the road when one rear ended the other.Both Firebaugh and Mendota Police Departments are on the scene.CHP says Caltrans is on scene of the collision and there may be possible road closures.Stay with Action News for more updates.