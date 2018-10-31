1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33

California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that has left one person dead.It happened at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 33, west of Shaw Avenue between Mendota and Firebaugh.Two cotton modules were on the road when one rear ended the other."There are no visible tire marks in the roadway at this time so i would suspect they didn't see him until the last second," said Officer Wilson, CHP.The driver of the truck that rear ended the second vehicle died at the scene.He is identified only as a 34-year-old from Biola.The other driver of the other truck, 59-year-old Martha Parra of Mendota was not injured.