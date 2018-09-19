1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County

The highway patrol is investigating a crash that took one driver's life and injured two others in Western Fresno County. It happened just before 10 Tuesday night on Highway 180 near Napa Avenue near Tranquillity.Officers say a Honda Civic was eastbound on the 180, then veered into the westbound lane when a Toyota Corolla struck the Honda and was pushed back into the eastbound lane where a semi-truck collided with the Civic.The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The semi was carrying two trailers of grapes that spilled on the road.Officers are investigating what caused the Honda driver to swerve into the other lane.Sgt. Nathan Hunt, of the CHP, said, "Looking at the evidence on scene, it looks like the driver initially veered off the north side of the 180 onto the dirt shoulder, overcorrected, and veered back into the westbound lane, in front of the Toyota."Bulldozer crews cleaned up the spilled grapes.The drivers of the Toyota and a truck suffered minor to moderate injuries.