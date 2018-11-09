TRAFFIC

15-year-old charged after leading police on chase while driving ATV

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy on an ATV recorded himself on Snapchat leading police on a chase.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A 15-year-old has been charged with felony evading after leading police on a chase while driving an ATV on the Eastex Freeway.

Humble police confirm the 15-year-old captured his ride on Snapchat. Eyewitness News blurred his face in the video because of his age.

Police tell us it all started Thursday morning when an officer noticed the teen driving the ATV down Wilson Road near Humble High School and tried to pull him over.

It is illegal to drive a four-wheeler on a public street.

When the teen didn't stop, police chased him to Homestead, but that's where they lost him.

Harris County sheriff's deputies caught up with him on Lauder Road and then went over to the freeway in the northbound lanes, where the teen was spotted on Houston Transtar cameras traveling past FM 1960 and then Townsen.

Officers held back traffic while they followed him. At one point, a DPS trooper joined in and was right on his tail.

The hour-long pursuit eventually ended off the FM 1340 exit, where the teen surrendered. Deputies took him over to the Tractor Supply Co. to get the ATV off the freeway and took him into custody.

One driver saw the whole thing while she was out running errands.

"I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know anything until the cop pulls into the car wash and I'm like, 'What the heck?' and then the four-wheeler comes out and the cops start chasing him and I'm like, 'Oh my God,'" said witness Jennifer Rodriguez.

The teen was transferred to juvenile probation.

RAW VIDEO: Teen rides on ATV during chase on Eastex Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

A suspect on a 4-wheeler is leading police on a chase through northeast Harris County.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow T.J. Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway
Hawk perched on car fowls up traffic on Manhattan street
Wrong-way driver killed after slamming into big rig
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Camp Fire grows to 70,000 acres in Butte County, 5 percent contained
Firefighters rescue two dogs during early morning mobile home fire
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Bregman surprises waitress with $500 tip
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
Show More
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
It's back: Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park
Woman caught on camera slamming man into fence with car and taking off
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
More News