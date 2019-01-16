TRAFFIC

19-vehicle crash on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass leaves dozens injured; all SB lanes closed

The crash in Southern California involved 19 cars and left 35 people injured. Officials say visibility was poor in the area due to heavy fog.

By ABC7.com staff
CAJON PASS, Calif. --
San Bernardino County firefighters were responding Wednesday morning to a 19-vehicle crash on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass that left 35 people injured and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes, authorities said.

The chain-reaction pileup occurred about 9:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Road and left most of the victims with moderate to minor injuries, according to the county fire department, which was performing triage at the crash site.

The majority of the patients declined to be transported to a hospital, according to fire officials.

Weather was a contributing factor to the collision, investigators said. Visibility was poor in the area due to heavy fog.

A Caltrans camera showed a miles-long backup of traffic at the scene.

It was unclear when the southbound side of the interstate would be reopened. Drivers were urged to use Ranchero Road as an alternative route.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
