TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

2 injured after crash in Fresno County

The investigation has northbound lanes of Golden State Boulevard shut down at Clovis Avenue. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The investigation has northbound lanes of Golden State Boulevard shut down at Clovis Avenue.

Northbound lanes are blocked off as officers canvas the area looking for clues as to what led to the crash.The scene spans at least a football field in length.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday evening, three people were heading northbound on Golden State and somehow ended up crashing into a tree before spinning out several times across northbound lanes.

Right now investigators are looking into whether any other cars were involved and how it all happened.

The female driver and male passenger were transported to Community Regional Medical Center. The driver suffered major injuries.
