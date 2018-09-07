MADERA COUNTY

2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where two people were killed on Highway 145 and Highway 41 near Road 38 in Madera County. The incident was called in around 10:40 Friday morning.

According to authorities, a car driving at a high rate of speed was passing another car when he drove head-on into another car. The driver of the other car was killed and one of the three passengers in the wrong-way driver's car was also killed.

One of the cars burst into flames after the crash.

According to Caltrans, Highway 145 is closed at Highway 41.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
