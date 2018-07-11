3 people suffer major injuries after semi-truck overturn on I-5 in Fresno County

At least one lane is now back open on southbound Interstate 5 in western Fresno County following a major injury crash overnight. The crash happened just after midnight near the Derrick Avenue underpass north of Coalinga.Highway Patrol officers said a semi overturned and caught on fire. Three people suffered major injuries in the crash.Southbound I-5 was closed down for more than four hours, but traffic was still able to pass by using the center divider during that time.Crews are still working to clear the scene.