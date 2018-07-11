3 people suffer major injuries after semi-truck overturn on I-5 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --At least one lane is now back open on southbound Interstate 5 in western Fresno County following a major injury crash overnight. The crash happened just after midnight near the Derrick Avenue underpass north of Coalinga.
Highway Patrol officers said a semi overturned and caught on fire. Three people suffered major injuries in the crash.
Southbound I-5 was closed down for more than four hours, but traffic was still able to pass by using the center divider during that time.
Crews are still working to clear the scene.