DUI

30 arrested in Fresno area for DUI during Labor Day weekend, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has made 30 DUI arrests in the Fresno area since during their maximum enforcement period for Labor Day weekend, the department reported.

CHP officers have been out in full force since Friday evening to ensure the roads stay save for travelers during the holiday weekend.

The department said officers have made 717 DUI arrests statewide.

The maximum enforcement period will go through Monday, ending at midnight.

The CHP said it joined forces with five other states to crack down on drunk and impaired driving, as Labor Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year.
