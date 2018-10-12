Authorities say the Applegate Road Bridge could now be closed for at least a month.The overpass closed on Thursday after a big rig carrying construction equipment hit the bridge.The driver was hauling an excavator, but the arm was still extended...causing it to collide with the overpass."Three of those girders can be repaired by patching the concrete. A fourth girder was really damaged, and it's status remains uncertain," said Rick Estrada with Caltrans.Caltrans officials say they're now in the process of developing a repair plan but businesses near the closure are worried.Adriana Sontoya at Josie's Mexican Grill says they're losing money, and the closure could keep people from stopping by."A lot of people don't have a lot of fo time to come and eat. With traffic being bad, there's no possible way they can come in an enjoy their lunch," said Sontoya.The closure's also caused lines of traffic.One Merced resident says he doesn't want to deal with it and plans to wait until the ramp is fixedThis comes more than a year after a Tanker truck explosion closed down the Applegate Road offramp impacting several of the nearby businesses."We're moving forward to get a directors order. What a directors order does, it allows us to expedite repairs. It's an emergency contract that allows us to contractor faster," said Estrada.The bridge is now expected to reopen around November 12th.