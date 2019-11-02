Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Update: Southbound 99 remains closed just north of Chowchilla at this time. Traffic is being detoured off at Chowchilla Boulevard, back-up is approximately 2 miles. Expect delays in the area. ETO approximately 5:00pm. pic.twitter.com/Z3r6DTA1rM — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 2, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has completely shut down southbound Highway 99 near Road 15 in Madera County after a crash led to asphalt erosion early Saturday morning.A gas tanker carrying more than 7,500 pounds of gasoline flipped on the freeway at about 1 a.m. CHP officers say the 35-year-old driver from Tracy drove off the shoulder and overturned the truck, but they don't know why. Officers say the driver suffered minor injuries, but the crash left behind asphalt erosion damage on the roadway.Officers say drugs or alcohol were not a factor.All southbound lanes have been closed since shortly after the crash Saturday morning. Caltrans said the estimated time of reopening is 5 p.m.They're diverting traffic onto Chowchilla Boulevard. Caltrans is working to get a contractor who can remove and repair 100 feet of asphalt across the lanes.