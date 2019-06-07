Big rig overturns on Highway 198 and Highway 99 connector causing traffic

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol says the roadway is clear.---Crews are working to clear the Highway 99 and Highway 198 connector after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning.It happened around 3:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near the southbound Highway 198 junction.According to CHP, the driver is out of the vehicle but there is no word on any injuries.CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area because the connector is closed at this time as crews try to upright the big rig.We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.