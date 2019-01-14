TRAFFIC

Both directions of I-5 closed over Grapevine due to snow

Snow covers the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine in photos posted by @CaltransDist7 on Twitter. (@CaltransDist7/Twitter)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Both directions of Interstate 5 are closed at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol.



The National Weather Service tweeted out that snow was starting to stick on the freeway around 9 a.m. Monday.



CHP says it had to stop pacing while officers responded to several collisions in the area.



There is no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.
