Both directions of I-5 closed over Grapevine due to snow

Grapevine shutdown for snow. I-5 is closed at this time. SR-58 has extremely high winds and multiple overturned big rigs due to the wind. — CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) January 14, 2019

Both directions of Interstate 5 are closed at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol.The National Weather Service tweeted out that snow was starting to stick on the freeway around 9 a.m. Monday.CHP says it had to stop pacing while officers responded to several collisions in the area.There is no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.