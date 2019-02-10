Both directions of I-5 Grapevine closed due to inclement weather

GRAPEVINE: I-5 is now CLOSED in both directions due to inclement weather. Closure on Southbound I-5 at Grapevine Road, northbound closure near State Route 138. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/tv5XPt5FGJ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 11, 2019

Due to the winter weather, I-5 through Tejon Pass, between Santa Clarita and Bakersfield, has been closed for an unknown duration. Generally, the primary alternate route in this situation are SR-126 to US-101 to SR-166 to I-5, or SR-14 to SR-58 to SR-99. #CAwx https://t.co/myhOeOHFfE — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 11, 2019

Snowy conditions have caused both directions of Interstate-5 Grapevine to close, Caltrans reports.Southbound I-5 closes at Grapevine Road while the northbound lane closes near Highway 138.Caltrans officials say they do not have an estimated time for reopening."The Grapevine is closed due to dangerous conditions. Caltrans is working hard to make it safe. We will open it as soon as possible," California Highway Patrol Grapevine Tejon wrote on social media.