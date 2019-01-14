TRAFFIC

Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic

Both directions of Interstate 5 are closed at Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. (@CaltransDist7/Twitter)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Northbound Interstate 5 is now open to traffic in Castaic, and southbound traffic at Grapevine Road has also reopened with CHP providing pacing.

Both directions of Interstate 5 closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall.

The National Weather Service tweeted out that snow was starting to stick on the freeway around 9 a.m. Monday. At that time, the California Highway Patrol started to do pacing of vehicles in an effort to slow speeds and keep the road open, but by noon Caltrans reported spinouts, accidents and heavy snow accumulations on the highway, leading officials to call for the closure of a section of Interstate 5.



The highway is closed at Parker Road in Castaic in the Northbound direction and at Grapevine Road in Kern County in the Southbound direction.



Several vehicles were stuck on the highway when the closure was ordered, and shortly after 4 pm, Caltrans announced that the snow had been cleared enough to release six or seven of the stuck vehicles at a time in the northbound direction.

As an alternative, drivers heading can use SR-58 to cross the Tehachapi Mountains and SR-14 to connect with Southern California. Trucks and other large vehicles are not advised to use the detour, beacuse SR-58 near Tehachapi has been experiencing strong winds.

