Boulder removal forces Caltrans to close parts of Highway 140

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heads up to anyone planning to use Highway 140 next week in Mariposa County.There will be intermittent full-highway closures of up to 20 minutes for boulder removal on Monday and Tuesday.On Monday, east and westbound lanes of Highway 140 from Briceburg to Slate Gulch for blasting and removal from 8-230 p.m.On Tuesday, both lanes will be closed from Crane Creek Road to Yosemite National park from 8-230 p.m.