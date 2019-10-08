Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 600 acres burned, 5 percent contained, evacuations still in place

According to CAL FIRE, the wildfire has burned 600 acres and is still only 5 percent contained.
Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for both sides of Highway 140 from the Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road, including the Bug Hostel area and all of Buffalo Gulch Road.
Fire advisements have also been issued for surrounding areas including:
-Colorado Road from Hwy 140 to Davis Road
-All of Davis Road
-Hwy 140 from Colorado Road to the Midpines Market
-Ponderosa Way including all side roads: Deer Park, Leichtlin Lane and Feliciana Mtn Road
The blaze also forced the closure of one main corridor to Yosemite National Park.
The Mariposa Visitors Center directed several tourists to take highways 41 or 120 into the park instead. It's something the staff has done many times in recent years, due to other fires and floods. They're just hoping the flames don't move any closer to populated areas.
"It's always worrisome when we have a fire. This community does a great job of coming together. A big shout out to the firefighters here. They really have been on top of it," said Chamber of Commerce executive director, Scott Fiester.
Crews are hoping to make major gains on this blaze before the strong winds that are predicted for Wednesday. PG&E even issued a notice that it may proactively turn off power to about 30 counties, including Mariposa, to reduce the fire risk.
Sheriff Doug Binnewies is encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts through his department's website to help everyone be prepared.
"We just need to get the facts out, and that enables the community to plan accordingly," he said.
There's no word yet on what caused this fire; there is about 5% containment. It's burning not far from where the Ferguson Fire burned nearly 100,000 acres last summer. If it moves in that direction, the burn scar and the bulldozer lines that were put in previously will help act as a fire break.
A Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at the New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338. Tips for those evacuating can be found here.