traffic

Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 800 acres burned, 10 percent contained, evacuations still in place

Crews made some progress before wind pushed the flames across Highway 140 north of Midpines and up the hillside.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Briceburg Fire grew overnight as crews worked to contain the blaze burning north of Midpines in Mariposa County.

According to CAL FIRE, the wildfire has burned 800 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Crews made some progress before wind pushed the flames across Highway 140 north of Midpines and up the hillside.



Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for both sides of Highway 140 from the Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road, including the Bug Hostel area and all of Buffalo Gulch Road.

Fire advisements have also been issued for surrounding areas including:

-Colorado Road from Hwy 140 to Davis Road
-All of Davis Road
-Hwy 140 from Colorado Road to the Midpines Market
-Ponderosa Way including all side roads: Deer Park, Leichtlin Lane and Feliciana Mtn Road
-Rancheria Creed Rd.
-Rumley Mine Rd.

The Mariposa Visitors Center directed several tourists to take highways 41 or 120 into the park instead Highway 140. It's something the staff has done many times in recent years, due to other fires and floods. They're just hoping the flames don't move any closer to populated areas.

"It's always worrisome when we have a fire. This community does a great job of coming together. A big shout out to the firefighters here. They really have been on top of it," said Chamber of Commerce executive director, Scott Fiester.

Crews are hoping to make major gains on this blaze before the strong winds that are predicted for Wednesday. PG&E even issued a notice that it may proactively turn off power to about 30 counties, including Mariposa, to reduce the fire risk.

Sheriff Doug Binnewies is encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts through his department's website to help everyone be prepared.

"We just need to get the facts out, and that enables the community to plan accordingly," he said.

There's no word yet on what caused this fire; there is about 10% containment. It's burning not far from where the Ferguson Fire burned nearly 100,000 acres last summer. If it moves in that direction, the burn scar and the bulldozer lines that were put in previously will help act as a fire break.

A Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at the New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338. Tips for those evacuating can be found here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficyosemite lakes parkmariposa countyyosemite national parkyosemitefiretraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Briceburg Fire doubles in size, 500 acres burned, 5 percent contained
Los cambios de límite de velocidad llegan a las calles de Fresno cerca de usted
Speed limit changes coming to Fresno streets near you
Phase one of Veterans Boulevard project completed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chowchilla Police looking for driver who hit juvenile riding scooter
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles: CEO
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Dangerous winds pose fire risk, PG&E plans for power shutoff
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Show More
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Restraining order hearing for FUSD board member as recall efforts continue
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
More TOP STORIES News