Caltrans escorts traffic stuck on SR 58, highway still closed, I-5 remains closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officers have begun escorting traffic trapped on Highway 58 over Tehachapi, hours after cars were stalled due to icy conditions.

Crews say the highway will remain closed to traffic and do not have an estimated time of reopening.





Interstate 5 over the Grapevine remains closed after CHP officers shut down the highway Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall, leaving vehicles trapped in the snow.

Officials have not released an estimated time of reopening the highway. Caltrans crews recommend anyone traveling to Southern California to take Highway 101.

"What we're telling people right now is if you're going to Disneyland you need a ticket, if you go to the beach you need sunscreen and if you're going to the mountains you will need chains," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.

It's the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.

Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years.

It closed roads throughout the region and knocked out power to thousands of customers. The snow and wind were so strong even the ski resorts closed.

