Caltrans escorts traffic stuck on SR 58, highway still closed, I-5 remains closed

Crews say the highway will remain closed to traffic and do not have an estimated time of reopening.
STATE ROUTE 58 UPDATE: Caltrans crews will begin escorting vehicles over SR 58 in the westbound direction shortly. Speed and the number of vehicles escorted at a time will be limited.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 27, 2019
We are in contact with the CHP about escorting traffic heading east and will update this thread as soon as we have concrete information.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 27, 2019
Just got off the phone with CHP. Traffic stuck on the 58 will soon be escorted off the pass in the eastbound direction. Again, speeds will be limited.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 27, 2019
Interstate 5 over the Grapevine remains closed after CHP officers shut down the highway Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall, leaving vehicles trapped in the snow.
Officials have not released an estimated time of reopening the highway. Caltrans crews recommend anyone traveling to Southern California to take Highway 101.
"What we're telling people right now is if you're going to Disneyland you need a ticket, if you go to the beach you need sunscreen and if you're going to the mountains you will need chains," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.
It's the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years.
It closed roads throughout the region and knocked out power to thousands of customers. The snow and wind were so strong even the ski resorts closed.
