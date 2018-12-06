TRAFFIC

Caltrans opens Southbound traffic on Grapevine after snow and ice shut it down

Both directions of the Grapevine have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans.

Northbound traffic of Interstate 5 between Lebec and Castaic remains closed due to several big rigs blocking the road, according to Caltrans.

Crews were able to open up Southbound traffic after workers cleared the road of snow and any debris.


Officials say there are several reports of cars sliding across the roadway in the Lebec area of the Grapevine.



The California Highway Patrol also shared video, shot by an officer while driving, showing driving conditions challenged by snowfall and vehicles stopped or slowed on Interstate 5.



Caltrans is urging people to slow down, drive safely and choose an alternate route if you can.

For the latest information click here.
