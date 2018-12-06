Caltrans opens Southbound traffic on Grapevine after snow and ice shut it down

Crews were able to open up Southbound traffic after workers cleared the road of snow and any debris.
Officials say there are several reports of cars sliding across the roadway in the Lebec area of the Grapevine.
GRAPEVINE: I-5 is currently CLOSED due to snowfall.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 6, 2018
Southbound I-5 is closed at Grapevine Road.
Northbound I-5 is closed at Parker Road in Castaic.
No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/SfGcQjkqpb
The California Highway Patrol also shared video, shot by an officer while driving, showing driving conditions challenged by snowfall and vehicles stopped or slowed on Interstate 5.
Caltrans is urging people to slow down, drive safely and choose an alternate route if you can.
For the latest information click here.