OAKHURST/FISH CAMP: NB SR-41 traffic is temporarily being held near Lewis Creek (4k elevation) due to multiple vehicles being stuck in the Fish Camp area. Caltrans crews and CHP Oakhurst are working as quickly as possible to safely clear up the roadway. pic.twitter.com/a0JX4WLFTL — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 11, 2019

Northbound Highway 41 traffic has been temporarily shut down near Lewis Creek and Fish Camp, north of Oakhurst, according to Caltrans District 10.Officials say the closure is due to weather-related accidents. Multiple vehicles are stuck in the Fish Camp area.The snow is getting low in this newest storm, Highway 168 at Huntington Lake Road, east of Shaver Lake, has also been shut down.