ROAD CLOSURE

Caltrans shuts down northbound Highway 41 near Lewis Creek

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Northbound Highway 41 traffic has been temporarily shut down near Lewis Creek and Fish Camp, north of Oakhurst, according to Caltrans District 10.


Officials say the closure is due to weather-related accidents. Multiple vehicles are stuck in the Fish Camp area.

The snow is getting low in this newest storm, Highway 168 at Huntington Lake Road, east of Shaver Lake, has also been shut down.

RELATED: Snow shuts down Highway 168 before Shaver Lake
