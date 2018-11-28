CalTrans will close parts of Hwy 140 at 2 a.m. to keep drivers from burn scar area

#BREAKING: Caltrans plans to close Hwy 140 from a little south of Briceburg to El Portal at 2 a.m. to keep drivers from being in the burn scar area(Merced River Canyon). No word on when it’ll reopen at this time, but officials say they’ll reopen when weather allows. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/zyaZxZNDPq — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) November 28, 2018

CalTrans plans to close Highway 140 at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar, for approximately 17 miles just south of Briceburg to the west side El Portal in Mariposa County.Officials say the closure is to account for a potential risk of mudslides and debris flow in the area of the burn scar.No word on when it'll reopen at this time, but officials say it will reopen when weather allows.