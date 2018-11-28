TRAFFIC

CalTrans will close parts of Hwy 140 at 2 a.m. to keep drivers from burn scar area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CalTrans plans to close Highway 140 at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of the Ferguson Fire burn scar, for approximately 17 miles just south of Briceburg to the west side El Portal in Mariposa County.

Officials say the closure is to account for a potential risk of mudslides and debris flow in the area of the burn scar.

No word on when it'll reopen at this time, but officials say it will reopen when weather allows.

