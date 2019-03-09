traffic

Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the carpool lane

A California Highway Patrol officer found a driver with two dummies driving on the carpool lane on Interstate 80 in Oakland.

Oakland, Calif. -- "Don't break the law!"

That is what the California Highway Patrol is saying after an officer caught a driver trying to cheat in the carpool lane.

The officer found two dummies in the back seat of his car.

The driver was heading eastbound on Interstate 80 in Oakland. The CHP says that driver was driving with a suspended license.

He faces a minimum $500 HOV violation fine and his car was towed.
