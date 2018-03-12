Cement truck overturns in Southwest Fresno

Over-turned cement truck at North and Orange in fresno. Driver was not hurt and no cement spilled just Diesel fuel spilling from gas tank. Tow trucks here to up right it Drive care in area ! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6tsOOt55OV — Tom (@photogtom) March 12, 2018

The crash happened at the intersection of Orange and North Avenues. There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash.There doesn't seem to be any cement spillage from the truck.Crews are working to right the truck. You are asked to avoid the area as they finish cleaning up the scene.