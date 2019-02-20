CHP paces traffic over I-5 at Grapevine after reports of snow

GRAPEVINE: We have received reports of snow over the Grapevine and CHP has begun pacing operations. Please be sure to follow the lead CHP vehicle and be mindful of roadway speeds in the area. pic.twitter.com/YqZ8tcMSJ6 — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 21, 2019

4:38 PM: CHP is reporting light snow beginning in Frazier Park. Snow will fall on I-5 along the Grapevine tonight, making travel conditions difficult to nearly impossible. #cawx #snow — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 21, 2019

Caltrans has received reports of snow over Interstate 5 at the Grapevine. California Highway Patrol cruisers are now pacing traffic.Another winter storm is expected to reach the area. At this time it is unclear if the highway will close.This story will be updated.