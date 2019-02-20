CHP: prepare for road closures as snow levels are expected to drop

Snow levels in the mountains could drop to 2,000 feet Wednesday night and another 1,000 feet in areas of the South Valley.If you plan to travel to southern California overnight, officers recommend having alternative routes ready.The Grapevine with its twists and turns is one of the more treacherous passes in California.And that danger is magnified every time it snows."I was on my way down when they closed it when I got right in the middle of the hill and everybody cut in front of me," said truck driver Chis Depaolo.Truck drivers who frequently that stretch of road say it's infamous for closing at a moment's notice. Many check the forecast right before they reach it to decide if it's better to take a detour."Little bit of snow and the first thing they do is shut everybody down. So I don't want to spend any more thing on the side of the road than I have to. That's why I go around it if I can," said Robert Dickinson.CHP officers say the closures aren't just because of safety. They say their advice to slow down has fallen on deaf ears all winter."We are having a lot of inexperienced drivers who are not used to driving in the snow, and they are getting into minor crashes and going over embankments," said CHP officer Vic Taylor.There have been several major storms and drivers are still consistently getting caught from the Grapevine to Oakhurst without chains. The delays not only cost other time but money."Everybody gets in too much of a hurry too fast. And they end up spinning out. Once one person stops, then you have a chain reaction," Chis Depaolo said.