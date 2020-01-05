Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashes into Pennsylvania home

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashed into the front of a home in Pennsylvania.It happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at home in Quakertown, Bucks County.Police said the truck went over a curb and crashed into the front of a twin house.Hours after the crash, authorities continued to work to remove the tractor-trailer from the home.Shortly after 1 p.m., police opened East Broad Street to traffic again.