Traffic collision shuts down both directions of Hwy 41 in east Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic collision has shut down northbound and southbound traffic on State Route 41 in east Madera County, according to Caltrans District 6.
California Highway Patrol says a fuel tanker crashed into a jeep along the highway and Jewel Vista Drive Tuesday afternoon. During the crash, the fuel tanker's gas tank was punctured, causing 30 gallons of fuel to spill on the roadway.
CHP officers have begun diverting southbound traffic onto Road 200 and northbound traffic is diverting to Road 208.
Caltrans officials say the closure is expected to last approximately two hours. You can find real-time updates here.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
