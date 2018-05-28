Crash in Central Fresno causes garbage truck to overturn

A collision between a garbage truck and an SUV has caused both vehicles to overturn and created a traffic mess in Downtown Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 am Monday when the SUV tried to cut in front of the truck on Northbound Highway 41 while they both approached the Highway 180 West exit.Both vehicles overturned in the collision and some minor injuries were reported.The CHP says the people in the SUV are visiting California on vacation from China, and do not have the same local support that other people might have, so officers are giving extra assistance, and may need to put them up in a hotel room for the night.Tow trucks removed both vehicles from the freeway and reopened all lanes by 11 am.