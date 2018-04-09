Crews start next phase of High Speed Rail project in Fresno

It's onto another phase for the High-Speed Rail Project. Monday morning 1 southbound lane of Golden State Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic between Orange and Railroad Avenues. The closure is expected to last about a month.There will be detours in place as well as signs alerting drivers of the changes.Southbound Golden State traffic will be detoured north on Orange and then south on Railroad Avenue. However, pedestrians will still have access to the area according to officials.Toni Tinoco with the High-Speed Rail Authority said, "We need to get this pre-construction work out of the way, such as relocating utility lines, construction lines, water lines, in order for us to really break ground and start the structures."In the Central Valley, there are 21 active construction sites for High-Speed Rail. Officials said by 2027 they hope to have a train up and running in between the Silicon Valley area and Bakersfield.This next phase comes after lawmakers expressed skepticism over the completion of the bullet train. The total price tag right now is up to $77-billion.