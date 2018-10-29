HIGHWAY 99

Crews to work on damaged Highway 99 overpass through Nov. 10

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews to work on damaged Highway 99 overpass through Nov. 10

ATWATER (KFSN) --
Emergency repairs will continue this week in Atwater to fix the Applegate Road overcrossing on Highway 99.

The northbound lanes of Highway 99 opened at Applegate Road at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Closures will take place starting at 9 p.m. and go until 5 a.m. overnight through Nov. 10.

Drivers heading that direction will be able to take a detour at the Atwater Boulevard exit.

The emergency repairs come after the overcrossing was hit by a big rig more than two weeks ago.

After an inspection by Caltrans, the department determined the overpass was damaged and needed repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichighway 99Atwater
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGHWAY 99
Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
Northbound Highway 99 closures to come for emergency repairs to Applegate overpass
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
More highway 99
TRAFFIC
Panel truck crashes into two cars in Southeast Fresno
Driver charged in road rage crash that killed innocent man
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
More Traffic
Top Stories
Search for Fresno hit-and-run driver, that killed a single Mother of four, continues
'Start Here': Synagogue shooting, online hate
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes minutes after takeoff, officials say survivors unlikely
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
8 men, 3 women killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourned
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Student arrested after shooting at N. Carolina high school
Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash
Show More
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
Police searching for suspect who shot at two women inside car near Highway 99
FOUND: Man kidnapped from gas station in Tulare County
7-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Southwest Fresno
13-year-old girl charged with assault after stabbing teen in Visalia
More News