Crews to work on damaged Highway 99 overpass through Nov. 10

Emergency repairs will continue this week in Atwater to fix the Applegate Road overcrossing on Highway 99.The northbound lanes of Highway 99 opened at Applegate Road at 5 a.m. on Monday.Closures will take place starting at 9 p.m. and go until 5 a.m. overnight through Nov. 10.Drivers heading that direction will be able to take a detour at the Atwater Boulevard exit.The emergency repairs come after the overcrossing was hit by a big rig more than two weeks ago.After an inspection by Caltrans, the department determined the overpass was damaged and needed repairs.