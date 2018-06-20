HIGH SPEED RAIL

Proposed Cross Valley Corridor passenger train route would connect South Valley cities to High-Speed Rail

EMBED </>More Videos

The proposed Cross Valley Corridor passenger train route would connect South Valley cities to the High-Speed Rail station in Hanford. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
As Kings County continues to put up a fight against High-Speed Rail, construction work is moving forward.

The multi-billion dollar project will eventually connect the San Francisco Bay Area with Los Angeles.

HSR's contractor is already relocating utilities on Kansas Avenue, west of Highway 43.

They plan to do the same work on Kent Avenue starting next week.

The Kings Tulare High-Speed Rail station will be farther north, near the intersection of Highways 43 and 198 in Hanford.

The High-Speed Rail Authority also partnered with the Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG), which recently completed its final Cross Valley Corridor Plan.

IN DEPTH: Cross Valley Corridor Plan (PDF)

Over the next ten years, the plan is to improve bus service between South Valley cities and build more transit centers near the existing rail line that runs between them.

After that, the plan is to start passenger rail service from Lemoore to Visalia, and eventually, train service will be offered along the entire line from Huron to Porterville. The Hanford High-Speed Rail station sits in the middle of the proposed line.

"Rail ridership is up in California, while bus ridership is currently going down," said TCAG's Ben Kimball. "This is following the trend that we see coming down the road."

"We're very, very involved with TCAG, with the Fresno COG (Council of Governments), Kern COG, so we pay close attention to their transportation plans, they also include us into their plans too," said High-Speed Rail Authority Public Information Officer Toni Tinoco.

Funding for the corridor project would be a combination of state and federal transit dollars.

But like High-Speed Rail, don't expect to hop on any time soon, because completion is decades away.

"We're the first ones out of the gate to try something like this," said Kimball. "We're really revolutionizing modern rail transit in California."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichigh speed railtrainsHanfordVisaliaPortervilleLemooreHuron
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Madera Acres residents say rail construction is causing road problems
Northbound Clinton Avenue overpass along Highway 99 reopens
Longtime Fresno business forced to move due to High Speed Rail opens new building
Solar energy could create a pollution problem
Gavin Newsom praises job training program in Fresno
More high speed rail
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News