TRAFFIC

Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in road rage crash that killed innocent man

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged in road rage crash that killed innocent man.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Police have charged a 22-year-old man in the road rage crash that killed an innocent man who was on his way to a job with his co-workers.

Luis Gaspar has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after authorities say he failed a field sobriety test.


The three-vehicle crash that Gaspar was involved in happened at the intersection of the I-45 feeder and Airline in north Houston around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police tell Eyewitness News it all started when Gaspar and the driver of a Chrysler had an argument at a club, which then escalated into road rage.

"It appears from what we heard earlier on that they possibly were engaging in a type of road rage, maybe hitting each other, racing and they drove off from the club," said Dionne Griffiths with the Houston Police Department.

The Chrysler driver ended up going westbound on Airline and ran a red light. That's when a van carrying four men headed to work at a construction site slammed into the car.

Authorities say the workers' van, which was on the service road, had the right-of-way as it prepared to make a left turn.

Another van driven by Gaspar had been following the Chrysler and then hit the workers' van, officials say. A front passenger in the workers' van died.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the workers' van suffered minor injuries. Another person had possible injuries to his liver.

Investigators have not said yet if the driver of the Chrysler was intoxicated.

The crash shut down the intersection for hours but has since reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescrashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
Northbound Highway 99 closures to come for emergency repairs to Applegate overpass
More Traffic
Top Stories
Kings Co. man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Oakhurst
Bulldogs staying focused amidst national attention
Man stabs food delivery person after receiving order
Jayme Closs disappearance: Sheriff seeks 2K volunteers to help search for missing Wis. girl
Mendota principal accused of molesting second graders pleads not guilty
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Show More
Dozens hurt in floor collapse in party near Clemson University
Motorcyclist hit and killed by car in Dos Palos
Two people recovering in hospital after being hit by car in East Clovis
Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver
Police in Mexico try to stop caravan of migrants determined to reach the US
More News