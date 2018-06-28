Driver pinned after big rigs collide near Coalinga

All lanes are now back open on Interstate Five near Coalinga after an early morning crash caused long delays for valley commuters. It happened around three Thursday morning on the I-5 and Derrick Avenue.Highway patrol said two big rigs collided, spilling grain all over the roadway. Crews shut down the lanes as they cleaned up the crash.Officers said a driver was pinned in one of the trucks and it took about an hour-and-a-half to get him out. He was airlifted to the hospital. There has been no update on his condition.The driver in the other truck is expected to be okay.